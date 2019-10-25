Amazon Shares Fell by nearly 9%.
October 25, 2019
Amazon said its quarterly earnings fell despite exceeding expectations, leading to a downfall in the tech giant's shares, AFP reported.
Revenue rose 24%, rising to $ 70 billion in the quarter through September 30, compared with $ 56.6 billion in sales recorded in the same period a year earlier, according to the Seattle-based company.
However, net income fell to $ 2.1 billion from nearly $ 3 billion over the same comparative period.
Amazon shares fell by nearly 9%.
