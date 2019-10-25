No Internal Combustion Engines in Brussels after 2035

Authorities in Brussels have accepted a gradual repeal of access to the city centre to vehicles with internal combustion engines, local media reported.

It is envisaged that all diesel engines will be banned from 2030 and petrol or gas engines will be banned from 2035. Vehicles with internal combustion engines will be completely banned from 2050.

From 2022, restrictions will also cover two-wheeled vehicles. Legislative changes are envisaged aiming at a new taxation of vehicles according to actual power, fuel used and weight. All these rules do not cover vehicles registered as classic (collectible) and manufactured more than 25 years ago.

In the last two years in Belgium, car use on the way to work and back home has increased by 13 percent, new data show. It is reported that despite students' demands for a more environmentally friendly life, after leaving high school, 70 percent of young people choose to reach their workplace or university by car. Only one in three decides to ride a bike.

Three in five choose a company car, even if they have the opportunity to use free public transport or receive compensation for cycling