$ 11 Billion Is the Pledged Sum to the Global Climate Fund
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said today that the pledges to fill the international fund to help poor countries deal with climate change will reach $ 11 billion, the Associated Press reported.
At a Paris conference on completing the so-called Green Climate Fund, Le Maire described it as a "great success".
He added that "this is a European success" and noted that only France, Germany and the UK provide almost half of the amount.
US President Donald Trump's decision not to release $ 2 billion of the $ 3 billion pledged by his predecessor, Barack Obama, has contributed to a shortfall in funds that other countries have been struggling to fill.
The meeting in Paris took place just over a month before the annual UN climate conference, which will be held in the Chilean capital, Santiago, this year.
