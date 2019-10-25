$ 11 Billion Is the Pledged Sum to the Global Climate Fund

World | October 25, 2019, Friday // 17:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: $ 11 Billion Is the Pledged Sum to the Global Climate Fund www.pixabay.com

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said today that the pledges to fill the international fund to help poor countries deal with climate change will reach $ 11 billion, the Associated Press reported.

At a Paris conference on completing the so-called Green Climate Fund, Le Maire described it as a "great success".
He added that "this is a European success" and noted that only France, Germany and the UK provide almost half of the amount.

US President Donald Trump's decision not to release $ 2 billion of the $ 3 billion pledged by his predecessor, Barack Obama, has contributed to a shortfall in funds that other countries have been struggling to fill.
The meeting in Paris took place just over a month before the annual UN climate conference, which will be held in the Chilean capital, Santiago, this year.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bruno Le Maire, Global Climate Fund, Donald Trump, Barack Obama
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria