Boris Johnson: UK Should leave on October 31
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today that it is up to the European Union to decide on a delay for Brexit, but the UK should leave the bloc on October 31, Reuters reported.
"It’s in their (EU) power now to decide whether or not to have an extension. What we have is a great deal on the table."
"As things go, we can leave the block on October 31," Johnson said, adding: "We should leave on October 31."
"Of course October 31 is still possible — we could leave on Oct. 31 — unfortunately it depends on what the EU says" the prime minister added.
Johnson said if opponents frustrate his bid for an election on Dec. 12 his minority government would not engage in pointless “Brexitology” in parliament.
- » The EU Has Failed to Reach Unanimity on the New Postponement of Brexit
- » Belgrade - One of the Cities with the Dirtiest Air in the World
- » Turkey Protects the Borders of the European Union
- » All EU Countries Have Approved the Postponement of Brexit
- » Donald Tusk Recommends the EU27 Accept the UK Request for an Extension
- » The European Commission Has Released a Monitoring Report on Bulgaria