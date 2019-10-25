UNESCO Creates Russian Analogue of the Nobel Prize
The Executive Board of UNESCO established the creation of a new award in the name of Dmitri Mendeleev. The initiative was proposed by Russia, which is also its co-author, RIA Novosti reported.
The prize will be $ 250,000 and will be awarded annually to two winners. The award will be awarded for "revolutionary breakthroughs" in the natural sciences - biology, chemistry, physics, as well as mathematics.
The proposal to create the new prize was made by Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Mendeleev.
The Executive Board of the organization supported the idea without a vote. This is becoming the largest science award under UNESCO auspices.
Its first service will be held next year.
