UNESCO Creates Russian Analogue of the Nobel Prize

Society | October 25, 2019, Friday // 16:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: UNESCO Creates Russian Analogue of the Nobel Prize UNESCO

The Executive Board of UNESCO established the creation of a new award in the name of Dmitri Mendeleev. The initiative was proposed by Russia, which is also its co-author, RIA Novosti reported.

The prize will be $ 250,000 and will be awarded annually to two winners. The award will be awarded for "revolutionary breakthroughs" in the natural sciences - biology, chemistry, physics, as well as mathematics.

The proposal to create the new prize was made by Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Mendeleev.

The Executive Board of the organization supported the idea without a vote. This is becoming the largest science award under UNESCO auspices.

Its first service will be held next year.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UNESCO, Dmitri Mendeleev, prize
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria