UNESCO Creates Russian Analogue of the Nobel Prize

The Executive Board of UNESCO established the creation of a new award in the name of Dmitri Mendeleev. The initiative was proposed by Russia, which is also its co-author, RIA Novosti reported.

The prize will be $ 250,000 and will be awarded annually to two winners. The award will be awarded for "revolutionary breakthroughs" in the natural sciences - biology, chemistry, physics, as well as mathematics.

The proposal to create the new prize was made by Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Mendeleev.

The Executive Board of the organization supported the idea without a vote. This is becoming the largest science award under UNESCO auspices.

Its first service will be held next year.