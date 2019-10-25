Three People Have already Been Arrested in Connection with the 39 Bodies which Were Found in a Truck
October 25, 2019, Friday
Two more people were arrested in connection with the found 39 bodies in a truck with Bulgarian registration in Essex, Nova TV reported quoting Sky News.
The arrested are a 38-year-old man and woman of the same age from Warrington. At the moment, there are three detainees. The driver of the truck, 25-year-old Mo Robinson, is also under arrest.
According to initial information, the victims are Chinese nationals. Their identity has not yet been established. However, this information has not yet been formally confirmed.
