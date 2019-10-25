Three People Have already Been Arrested in Connection with the 39 Bodies which Were Found in a Truck

Society | October 25, 2019, Friday // 16:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Three People Have already Been Arrested in Connection with the 39 Bodies which Were Found in a Truck YouTube

Two more people were arrested in connection with the found 39 bodies in a truck with Bulgarian registration in Essex, Nova TV reported quoting Sky News.

The arrested are a 38-year-old man and woman of the same age from Warrington. At the moment, there are three detainees. The driver of the truck, 25-year-old Mo Robinson, is also under arrest.

According to initial information, the victims are Chinese nationals. Their identity has not yet been established. However, this information has not yet been formally confirmed.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: truck, arrested, Essex
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria