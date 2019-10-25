116 New Electric Buses for Varna and Burgas under an European Program

The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov, the acting Mayor of Varna Municipality Peycho Peychev and the Executive Director of City Transport EAD - Varna Zlati Zlatev signed a contract for the modernization of urban transport in the municipality. The project is funded under Operational Program "Environment 2014-2020" (OPE). The total investment is BGN 85.4 million. OPE provides BGN 70 million.

60 new electric buses will be purchased for the public transport needs of Varna Municipality under the project . Delivery and installation of 60 bus slow charging stations and one fast charging station are planned. With the implementation of the project, the amount of fine particulate matter (PM10) emitted by the source will be reduced by 1 tonne annually. The implementation of the activities will contribute to the improvement of the air quality for more than 340 000 inhabitants of Varna Municipality. The implementation period is 39 months.

Minister Dimov also signed a contract for improvement of the air quality in Burgas by modernizing the public transport in the municipality. The signing took place with the acting mayor of the municipality Yordanka Ananieva and the manager of Burgasbus EOOD Petko Dragnev.

The project will deliver 56 new electric buses, charging stations and additional equipment to existing public transport management systems. With the implementation of the measures under the project, the amount of PM10 will be reduced by nearly 4 tonnes per year, which will improve the ecological characteristics for the 208,000 inhabitants of Burgas.

The total investment is over BGN 82 million, with OPE providing BGN 65 million free of charge. The deadline for implementation of the activities is 24 months.

At present, 8 contracts for the modernization of urban transport have been concluded for a total of BGN 463 million provided by OPE under the procedure "Measures addressing the transport as a source of air pollution".