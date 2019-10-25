The State Allocates BGN 360 Million to Increase Teachers' Salaries

The next year's budget includes a sum of BGN 360 million for the increase of pedagogical specialists' wages. This is more than this year's increase, which was BGN 330 million. As a percentage, the increase will be less than the 20% which was this year's increase this year. This was said by the Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, who participated in the National Conference on "European Values ​​in Education in Bulgaria".

"We separately expect funds to increase the salaries of non-teaching staff in accordance with the common policy for a 10% pay increase. We expect funds to be raised to increase the subsidies of higher education institutions and BAS. I hope that we will be able to implement some new programs that will be formulated, "Valchev said, adding that for the first year there will be National programs in the higher education system to provoke HEIs to have effective policies in certain area.

"Most likely one of the programs program will be for teacher education. We will also have targeted funds for the modernization of student dormitories, "he explained, adding that he hoped there would also be funds for equipping study rooms, which is related to improving teaching methods.

Valchev explained that he expects the growth of the funds for education to be over BGN half a billion for next year, compared to last year.

“An additional 1 380 000 000 BGN will be provided in 2021 compared to 2017 for the remuneration of pedagogical specialists. ", The minister said and emphasized that the average salary for the country would be exceeded, except for the capital where it is higher.

The education budget is expected to be voted on next week.

During the conference, Valchev stated that the educational function did not go down the agenda of the education system.

"We are all united by the rules and values ​​of the society, the country, the EU community in which we live. We are united by the desire to have a better, harmonious and meaningful life. That is why we rely on the education system, "he said, and emphasized that despite criticism of the pre-school and school education system, it is relatively the strongest.

According to him, there is a need for consensus on what we want and where we are going.

"Bulgaria has always been a part of these European civilizations," he said in response to the head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation's office, Thorsten Geissler, who called on children at school to learn critical thinking, democracy, respect others' opinions, gender, respect for human rights, increase sensitivity to discrimination, as well as recognize propaganda and oppose hate speech.

According to Geissler, all these values ​​are enshrined in Art. 1 of Bulgaria's contract with the EU.