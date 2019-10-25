The White House Suspends New York Times and Washington Post Subscriptions

The White House has said it is preparing to end its subscription to the New York Times and Washington Post for government agencies.

The idea, announced by the Wall Street Journal, was justified in saving money, BNR reports.

“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving—hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email Thursday.

President Donald Trump's criticism of the publications in question could not be ignored. The president has repeatedly referred to their articles as "fake news."

Earlier this week, Trump said he "no longer wanted" the New York Times in the White House, adding that the Washington Post would be terminated.

The AP states that it is unclear when the new instructions will be sent to the various state agencies.

Reporters have posted photos on social networks that show the White House press is missing the New York Times and the Washington Post. On the shelf, you can see the U.S Today, the New York Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and Politico.

A Bloomberg journalist wrote that the online subscription to the Washington Post at the White House is still active.

