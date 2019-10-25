The EU Has Failed to Reach Unanimity on the New Postponement of Brexit

Bulgaria: The EU Has Failed to Reach Unanimity on the New Postponement of Brexit www.pixabay.com

The European Union has agreed that there is a need for another postponement of Brexit, but has not reached unanimity on the specific date, Frances Press and Reuters reported, citing unnamed European diplomats who attended today's EU ambassadors meeting.

This calls for the ambassadors of the 27 EU Member States to reconvene on Monday (October 28th) in order to finalize the final decision, which is very important given the fact that at this stage the Brexit deadline still remains on October 31st.

EU ambassadors agreed that decisions could be made through a written procedure and not through an extraordinary summit of European leaders.

Meanwhile, Brexit chief European negotiator Michel Barnier also said that at today's meeting, the EU failed to make an unanimous decision to grant the United Kingdom an additional respite from Brexit.

He nevertheless described today's discussions as "excellent," but noted that a final decision on the issue could not be reached because of uncertainty over the request of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold snap general elections in Britain in December.

For her part, EC spokeswoman Mina Andreeva confirmed that EU Member States have agreed "in principle" to allow the UK to postpone leaving the bloc once again, but said they will still decide on the length of that extension. and stressed that "work will continue in the coming days."

