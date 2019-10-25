The Juncker Plan Will Provide Financial Assistance of BGN 10 million For 320 Micro-Enterprises in Bulgaria

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 25, 2019, Friday // 14:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Juncker Plan Will Provide Financial Assistance of BGN 10 million For 320 Micro-Enterprises in Bulgaria

The European Fund for Strategic Investments will provide financial assistance of BGN 10 million for 320 micro-enterprises in Bulgaria, announced the European Commission.

The Fund, the main shareholder of which is the European Investment Bank (EIB), has concluded its first microfinance guarantee agreement in Bulgaria. This happened within the framework of the EC Program for Employment and Social Innovation.

The cash transaction is backed by guarantees from the EU budget under the Juncker Investment Plan for Europe.

The European Strategic Investment Fund allows the EIB to invest in more and more high risk operations.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EIB, Juncker Plan, Bulgaria, funds, money, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria