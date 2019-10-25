The Juncker Plan Will Provide Financial Assistance of BGN 10 million For 320 Micro-Enterprises in Bulgaria

The European Fund for Strategic Investments will provide financial assistance of BGN 10 million for 320 micro-enterprises in Bulgaria, announced the European Commission.

The Fund, the main shareholder of which is the European Investment Bank (EIB), has concluded its first microfinance guarantee agreement in Bulgaria. This happened within the framework of the EC Program for Employment and Social Innovation.

The cash transaction is backed by guarantees from the EU budget under the Juncker Investment Plan for Europe.

The European Strategic Investment Fund allows the EIB to invest in more and more high risk operations.