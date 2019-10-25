Belgrade - One of the Cities with the Dirtiest Air in the World

World » EU | October 25, 2019, Friday // 14:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Belgrade - One of the Cities with the Dirtiest Air in the World

The measurements rank the Serbian capital next to Delhi and Beijing.


Despite air problems in the Russe region, data from metering stations show that Belgrade is among the most polluted cities in recent days around the world. The measurements put the Serbian capital near cities such as Beijing, Delhi, Karachi.

The main reason for the problems there is the same as in Ruse - lit agricultural stubble. However, poor air quality in the Serbian city is also contributed by traffic, domestic heating and industrial enterprises.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: air pollution, New Delhi, dirty air, Serbia, Belgrade
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria