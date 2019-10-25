Belgrade - One of the Cities with the Dirtiest Air in the World
The measurements rank the Serbian capital next to Delhi and Beijing.
Despite air problems in the Russe region, data from metering stations show that Belgrade is among the most polluted cities in recent days around the world. The measurements put the Serbian capital near cities such as Beijing, Delhi, Karachi.
The main reason for the problems there is the same as in Ruse - lit agricultural stubble. However, poor air quality in the Serbian city is also contributed by traffic, domestic heating and industrial enterprises.
