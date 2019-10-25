Chinese Embassy in London: The Nationality of the Victims in the Truck Is not Clear Yet

World | October 25, 2019, Friday // 13:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Chinese Embassy in London: The Nationality of the Victims in the Truck Is not Clear Yet www.pixabay.com

It is still being specified whether the bodies found in the truck in England are Chinese nationals. This was reported by the Chinese Embassy in London, Nova TV reported. British authorities have warned that the process of identifying the dead will be long.

Further information will be provided.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria