Chinese Embassy in London: The Nationality of the Victims in the Truck Is not Clear Yet
World | October 25, 2019, Friday // 13:27| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
It is still being specified whether the bodies found in the truck in England are Chinese nationals. This was reported by the Chinese Embassy in London, Nova TV reported. British authorities have warned that the process of identifying the dead will be long.
Further information will be provided.
