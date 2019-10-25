4.4 Magnitude Earthquake in Italy

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was registered at 06:31 on Friday in the Tyrrhenian Sea off the southern coast of Italy, the country's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology announced.

The quake's epicenter was 11 km offshore off the coast of the southern Italian region of Calabria, near the town of Scalea. The fluctuations of the earth's surface are clearly felt in many settlements in the region. The tremor has frightened many locals who quickly left their homes, according to BGNES, Nova TV reported.

According to Calabria authorities, there are no reports of casualties and serious material damage.