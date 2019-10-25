In a Year: 9 out of 10 Jobs Will Require Computer Literacy

Business | October 25, 2019, Friday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: In a Year: 9 out of 10 Jobs Will Require Computer Literacy novinite.bg/EC

Just a year from now - 90% of jobs will require digital skills. This was what Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said at the BNT conference on Regional Development and the Success Factors of the Regions. The aim is to have so-called digital hubs in every region of Europe by the end of 2020.

The digitalization of business and administration is also being phased in Bulgaria, with five digital hubs currently located in major cities. In order to develop the network, € 1 billion and € 300 million will also be invested in the smaller settlements under the Digital Europe program.

"227 municipalities have received a voucher to provide free, high-speed internet for 3 years in public places. That's not all, of course. We need to work more on digital hubs. This is a one-stop shop where citizens can access training. It may be 15 days, it may be 3 months. And small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups, before they start a business and after 3 months find out that they will go bankrupt, have that one place where they will be given information on what is the lowest market of their product, "he told the national TV Gabriel.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mariya Gabriel, Regional Development and the Success Factors, computer literacy, digital hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria