The Election Campaign is Closing Today

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | October 25, 2019, Friday // 07:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Election Campaign is Closing Today

The election campaign for mayors and municipal councilors closes today at 24.00.

Saturday is a day for reflection, and on October 27, over 6 million and 200,000 voters will be able to exercise their right to vote.

The total number of candidates for mayors and municipal councilors is close to 36,300. Elections will be held in 265 municipalities in Bulgaria.

More than 360 signals were reported during the month of the election campaign about violations of electoral law. 11 are the detained persons.

Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Local Elections 2019, vote, campaign, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria