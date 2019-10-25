The Election Campaign is Closing Today

The election campaign for mayors and municipal councilors closes today at 24.00.

Saturday is a day for reflection, and on October 27, over 6 million and 200,000 voters will be able to exercise their right to vote.

The total number of candidates for mayors and municipal councilors is close to 36,300. Elections will be held in 265 municipalities in Bulgaria.

More than 360 signals were reported during the month of the election campaign about violations of electoral law. 11 are the detained persons.