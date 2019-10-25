EP Adopts Negotiating Resolution with Northern Macedonia and Albania
Politics | October 25, 2019, Friday // 07:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The European Parliament has adopted, by a large majority, a resolution to support the opening of negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania.
The text expresses disappointment at the failure of last week's summit after France, the Netherlands and Denmark blocked the decision. The lack of a solution is a strategic mistake, the resolution underlines.
- » The Election Campaign is Closing Today
- » The SJC Submits to the President Today its Decision to Appoint a New Attorney General
- » EP Supports Accession Talks with Albania and Northern Macedonia
- » The Supreme Judicial Council Approved Ivan Geshev as Attorney General
- » President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Is Open to much more Active Economic and Investment Partnership with Japan
- » President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Highly Appreciates its Relations with Japan