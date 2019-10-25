EP Adopts Negotiating Resolution with Northern Macedonia and Albania

Bulgaria: EP Adopts Negotiating Resolution with Northern Macedonia and Albania

The European Parliament has adopted, by a large majority, a resolution to support the opening of negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania.

The text expresses disappointment at the failure of last week's summit after France, the Netherlands and Denmark blocked the decision. The lack of a solution is a strategic mistake, the resolution underlines.

