October 25, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: Sunny Today, with Highs From 22C to 27C

Most of the country will be sunny today. Before noon, some low layered clouds or fog expected along the Danube and in eastern areas. Maximum temperatures between 22C and 27C.

Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the October average. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.

