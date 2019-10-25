Exhibition Commemorating the 500th Anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci is Open in the Louvre

After months of negotiations, the largest exhibition dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, commemorating the 500th anniversary of his death, was opened in the Louvre.

The exhibition will feature drawings, sketches, paintings and other 160 works by the Italian Renaissance artist. Currently, over 220,000 tickets have been sold.

The most famous work of a Tuscany genius, Mona Lisa, will not be moved and will remain in the State Hall of the Museum as its capacity is greater.

The exhibition, under the auspices of French President Emmanuel Macron, will run until February 24th.

