Bulgaria: The SJC Submits to the President Today its Decision to Appoint a New Attorney General

The Supreme Judicial Council will send its decision on the election of a new chief prosecutor to President Rumen Radev, who must confirm the candidacy with a decree.

With 20 votes in favor and 4 against, Ivan Geshev was approved as the new Attorney General by the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council.

There is no statutory time limit for the President to issue a decree appointing the Attorney General or returning it to the Supreme Judicial Council.

The hearing of Ivan Geshev for the post lasted for almost 10 hours and was accompanied by protests by supporters and dissatisfied with the way the election was conducted.

