WHO Reports an Improvement in Key Health Indicators in Bulgaria
Improvement of basic health indicators in Bulgaria. This is evidenced by data from the latest World Health Organization report, said Dr. Skender Sila, head of the organization's Bulgarian office.
According to him, in order to achieve high European standards "Bulgaria should focus on solving the high rates of smoking and alcohol use, tackling the growing problem of obesity, the great problem and social importance of non-communicable diseases and the high percentage of direct payments to households to cover health costs ".
