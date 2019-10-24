EP Supports Accession Talks with Albania and Northern Macedonia

The European Parliament has adopted, by a large majority, a resolution in support of the opening of negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania for EU accession.



The text expresses disappointment at the failure to reach an agreement at the Summit last week after France, the Netherlands and Denmark blocked the decision. MEPs point out that northern Macedonia and Albania have made significant efforts in recent years to meet the conditions for opening negotiations. The lack of a solution is a strategic mistake, the resolution underlines.

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner: This is not a moment of glory for the European Union. We are now deadlocked. Let's not forget that there is unanimity about one thing: the Western Balkans need more bold decisions like the Prespa Agreement. Having failed to meet expectations, we must answer the following questions: Where are our incentives for such breakthroughs? Where is the support for those who take political risks? The least we owe to the Western Balkan countries is frankness.



Andrey Kovachev, MEP from the EPP: They are our six partners from the Western Balkans and it is in our interest to integrate them today, not tomorrow. Other geopolitical players such as Russia, Turkey, China and Saudi Arabia are seeking to strengthen their influence. The European Union must restore the confidence of citizens of this region as soon as possible. We need to invest enough in communication tools to counter propaganda against the European Union in the Western Balkans.