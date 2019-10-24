The Supreme Judicial Council Approved Ivan Geshev as Attorney General
The Supreme Judicial Council approved the nomination of Ivan Geshev as the next Attorney General. Twenty members of the Supreme Judicial Council voted in favour, four were against.
After the vote, Ivan Geshev was brief in his speech and thanked those who voted for him.
With 24 votes in favour, the SJC proposes to the President to issue a decree appointing Ivan Geshev.
Justice Minister Danail Kirilov closed the session of the senior staffing authority.
If the president refuses to sign a decree, there will be another discussion in the Supreme Judicial Council. If the SJC agrees with the President, the procedure must be restored.
