The Supreme Judicial Council Approved Ivan Geshev as Attorney General

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 24, 2019, Thursday // 21:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Supreme Judicial Council Approved Ivan Geshev as Attorney General

The Supreme Judicial Council approved the nomination of Ivan Geshev as the next Attorney General. Twenty members of the Supreme Judicial Council voted in favour, four were against.

After the vote, Ivan Geshev was brief in his speech and thanked those who voted for him.

With 24 votes in favour, the SJC proposes to the President to issue a decree appointing Ivan Geshev.

Justice Minister Danail Kirilov closed the session of the senior staffing authority.

If the president refuses to sign a decree, there will be another discussion in the Supreme Judicial Council. If the SJC agrees with the President, the procedure must be restored.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ivan Geshev, president, decree, Law, Attorney General
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria