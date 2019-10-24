Minister Taneva: More than BGN 4 Million in Compensations Paid for Crop Lost to Hail

Over BGN 4 million has been paid to compensate for crop completely damaged by hail, said Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forests Desislava Taneva, who visited the University of Veliko Tarnovo, to deliver a public lecture on the role of the Common Agricultural Policy in the development of Bulgarian agriculture, Focus News Agency reported.

For the first time this year, state aid for damaged crop was paid in the same year. "For the first time, we paid compensation for hail and similar weather events in the same year. I believe two weeks ago everyone got their payments. The total budget exceeded BGN 4 million,” said Minister Taneva.

In her words, about 100,000 decares have been completely damaged. "I would like to emphasise that the damage this year was no greater than last year’s or the usual. It’s just that for the affected farmer it is a very traumatic event, but overall the intensity was much lower than a year ago," Minister Taneva explained to Focus Radio.