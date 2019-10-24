Wizz Air Warns of Possible Problems with Flights to and from Italy Tomorrow

Bulgaria: Wizz Air Warns of Possible Problems with Flights to and from Italy Tomorrow www.pixabay.com

Wizz Air was notified of a planned national strike by air traffic management in Italy on 25 October 2019. As a result, there may be a delay or change in Wizz Air flights to / from Italy throughout the day (tomorrow, 25 October).

In the event of any changes to one of the flights, passengers will be notified via SMS and / or email, but Wizz Air strongly recommends that passengers check their flight status on the airline's website (https://wizzair.com/en-us/ informatsiya-i-uslugi / sustoyanie-flight / nastoyasht-status-flight # /) or in the Wizz Air app before leaving for the airport.

While these events are beyond our control, Wizz Air apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. We will make every effort to minimize any changes to flights.

