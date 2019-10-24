Significant Jump in Tesla's Stock

Business | October 24, 2019, Thursday // 18:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Significant Jump in Tesla's Stock www.pixabay.com

Electric car maker Tesla surprised investors with profits for the third quarter of 2019, Reuters reports.

The announcement led to a boom in Elon Musk's company stock, which rose by 21% to $ 307.12 per share. This is the first time Tesla's stock has gone above the $ 300 limit for more than 7 months.

Tesla reported a profit of $ 1.86 per share, a significantly better result than what the experts expected. Their forecast was a loss of $ 0.46 per share for the quarter.

However, market analysts warn that the company has not yet proven that it is able to maintain a stable performance.

Tesla had a similar jump in stock value about a year ago, when it rose 31 percent.

But throughout 2019, unit value has fallen as a result of questions about whether the company is managed properly, whether it can fight much better-developed auto industry companies, and whether demand for the Key Model 3 is actually high enough.

Tesla now claims to produce the Model 3 much more efficiently and expect their new SUV, called the Model Y, to be produced in Shanghai, to generate more profits for each car sold.

Here are the key numbers, outlined by Markets Insider:

Earnings per share: $1.86, versus the -$0.24 estimate

Revenue: $6.30 billion, versus the $6.45 billion estimate

Gross margin: 18.9%, versus the 17.7% estimate

Q3 vehicle deliveries: 97,000, versus an estimated 95,000 to 100,000

 
 
 
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tesla, Stock, market, jump, price, Elon Musk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria