Bulgarian Photographers - Among the Best in the World

Three Bulgarian photographers are among the best in the world for 2019, according to CNN. The media ranked the 100 best travel photos of the year, BNT reported

Mladen Antonov, who is currently the chief photographer of France Press for Southeast Asia, is ranked with three photos from Bangkok, Baku and Moscow.

Dimitar Dilkov, who works for the France Press in Moscow, was honoured for two photographs – one of the monument on Bulgaria’s Shipka Peak and one of Gorky Park in the Russian capital.

The third Bulgarian in the prestigious ranking is Hristo Russev from the Old Bridge newspaper with a photo of the historic bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar.