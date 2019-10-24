Trump: US to Withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement

The United States will definitely withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, US President Donald Trump confirmed. He made the announcement at an energy conference in Pittsburgh.

Trump described the deal as a bad deal and said his fossil fuel policies have made the US an energy superpower.

The US withdrawal process from the Paris Agreement is officially set to begin as early as November 4.

The withdrawal will take effect the day after the 2020 presidential election, provided that Trump is re-elected.

The Paris agreement brings together 195 countries in the fight against climate change.

By its strength, the United States should reduce greenhouse gases by 28% by 2025 compared to 2005 levels.

Trump said that if he could not improve this deal, he would withdraw the US from it. According to diplomatic sources, the United States hasn't made real efforts to renegotiate.

Since Trump has promised to turn the United States into an energy superpower, he is seeking to remove a number of legislation on pollution to reduce gas, oil and coal production costs.

He described former President Barack Obama's plans to clean up the environment as a war on American energy.

The US gas and oil industries are booming, but Mr Trump's promise to resurrect the coal industry has proven to be much more challenging.

Coal cannot compete on price with gas - or with renewable energy.

Businesses are also reluctant to invest billions in coal-burning plants that could have a limited life if the next administration rejoins the rest of the world to fight climate change.