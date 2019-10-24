President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Is Open to much more Active Economic and Investment Partnership with Japan

Bulgaria is open to a much more active economic and investment partnership with Japan, President Rumen Radev said today at a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the presidential press office reported. Bulgarian president met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to Tokyo to attend Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony.

Successful cooperation between Bulgarian and Japanese companies in the automotive, energy and food industries should be used as a model for further expansion of Japanese investments in Bulgaria, said President Radev. The president noted the strong traditions Bulgaria has in auto parts manufacturing and the IT development. Prime Minister Abe confirmed the appreciation of Japanese car companies for the automotive components and parts supplied from Bulgaria, adding that Japan is interested in closer cooperation in this area.

As Bulgaria’s competitive advantage, the head of state named the strategic location, the highly skilled workers and the best value for money in the European Union. "However, the most important thing in our bilateral relations is the trust and friendship that bind the two peoples," the president emphasised.

Topics on the international agenda, European integration of the Western Balkan countries, potential risks to global security were also discussed at the meeting.