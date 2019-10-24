World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 Ranking: Bulgaria Drops 2 Positions Down

Bulgaria dropped down from the 59th to the 61st position in the Doing Business 2020 annual ranking of the World Bank. The report of the financial institution assesses the reforms in the national economies in terms of business environment, poverty levels, regulatory efficiency, promotion of entrepreneurship, startups, innovations, access to credits and investments, BNR reported.

New Zealand again tops the ranking. Bulgaria is right after Mexico (60th position), Chile (59th position) and Italy (58th) in the ranking. Saudi Arabia (62nd), India (63rd) and Ukraine (64thposition) place right after Bulgaria in Doing Business 2020 annual ranking of the World Bank.

