Protests in Chile Continue, Death Toll Rises to 18

Hundreds of thousands of people protested Wednesday against social inequalities in Chile, despite reforms announced by President Sebastian Pinera, BTA reports.

Three people died in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior. Thus, the total number of victims of the protests reached 18.

An elderly man and a 4-year-old child were hit by a car. The third man died in police violence.

Two supermarkets were set on fire in the northern city of Antofagasta, and a hotel was the subject of a vandal event in Santiago, local television station 24 Oras reported.

The protests began because of rising ticket prices for the subway. The measure was repealed, but that did not reassure protesters. The president announced reforms, including increases in pensions and minimum wages, lower drug prices and higher taxes for the rich.

However, there were demonstrations in several cities on Wednesday, and police used water cannons to disperse protesters.