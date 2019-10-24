Protests in Chile Continue, Death Toll Rises to 18

World | October 24, 2019, Thursday // 14:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Protests in Chile Continue, Death Toll Rises to 18 www.pixabay.com

Hundreds of thousands of people protested Wednesday against social inequalities in Chile, despite reforms announced by President Sebastian Pinera, BTA reports.

Three people died in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior. Thus, the total number of victims of the protests reached 18.

An elderly man and a 4-year-old child were hit by a car. The third man died in police violence.

Two supermarkets were set on fire in the northern city of Antofagasta, and a hotel was the subject of a vandal event in Santiago, local television station 24 Oras reported.

The protests began because of rising ticket prices for the subway. The measure was repealed, but that did not reassure protesters. The president announced reforms, including increases in pensions and minimum wages, lower drug prices and higher taxes for the rich.

However, there were demonstrations in several cities on Wednesday, and police used water cannons to disperse protesters.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chile, protests, death toll, president, Sebastian Pinera
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria