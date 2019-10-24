Six New Industrial Zones to Be Established in Burgas

Six new industrial zones will be established in the next two years in Burgas - "Meden Rudnik", Dolno Ezerovo, Ravnets, Ninth kilometer, Cherno more and expansion of the North industrial zone, Dimitar Nikolov announced.

The procedures for lands alienation, change of their purpose and their separation into plots for business and industry have already been completed.

The real activities for their construction began with the construction of a 600-acre swamp terrain between Road junction South and Meden Rudnik. The construction of Phase Two of Industrial and Logistics Park begins there. The project for the construction of the service streets and the technical infrastructure is now ready and the leveling of the terrain is currently underway.

