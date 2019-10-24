The 39 Dead People who Were Found in a Refrigerated Truck Are Chinese!

World | October 24, 2019, Thursday // 13:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The 39 Dead People who Were Found in a Refrigerated Truck Are Chinese! novinite.bg

The 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerated truck near London are Chinese, according to Reuters and the BBC.

Police have already questioned the 25-year-old driver, who has been arrested and suspected of murder.

Law enforcement has searched two homes in Northern Ireland as part of the investigation, Reuters reports.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria