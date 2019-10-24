The 39 Dead People who Were Found in a Refrigerated Truck Are Chinese!
October 24, 2019
The 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerated truck near London are Chinese, according to Reuters and the BBC.
Police have already questioned the 25-year-old driver, who has been arrested and suspected of murder.
Law enforcement has searched two homes in Northern Ireland as part of the investigation, Reuters reports.
