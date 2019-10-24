Boris Johnson: The Public Don’t Want Another Referendum, the Public Want Brexit!

"The public don’t want another referendum. What they want and what they demand is that we honour the promise we made tot the voters to respect the first referendum." This was announced by the Prime Minister of Great Britain in his Twitter feed.

"We need to get Brexit done," Johnson added as a caption of the photo. Brexit is estimated to be on track, but with some concessions from the Island.

