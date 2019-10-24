Bulgarians Tend to Spend an Average of BGN 419 on Black Friday

Bulgarians tend to spend an average of BGN 419 during the sales on the upcoming Black Friday. This is indicated by the Black-Friday.Global platform survey data. Significant discounts are expected on November 29 at shopping malls and the Internet, and in Bulgaria they often start as early as Thursday and continue until the end of the calendar week or month.

Black Friday, which starts as a one-day sale action in the US, entered Bulgarian stores in 2013 and has grown in popularity over the last 5 years. According to the survey, 60% of the respondents are aware of the existence of Black Friday in Bulgaria. The sales will be attended by 43% of the Bulgarians, up 11% from last year.

According to Black-Friday.Global data for 2018, 612% of sales growth was registered in Bulgaria during Black Friday compared to the usual days.

Consumer activity in Bulgaria is at its peak between 8 am and 10 am, according to the survey, similar data were registered in 2018.

34% of Bulgarians say they have already made a purchase decision and know what they will buy. It is also reported that there are an average of 3.7 items per customer.

Statistics from recent years show that clothing, footwear, electronics, cosmetics and perfumery and home appliances are the most popular categories of goods in Bulgaria. The worldwide trend indicates that Black Friday's best-selling items are indeed clothing and footwear and, in general, the products of the fashion industry.

Bulgarians intend to participate in sales both through online stores and shopping centers in the city, 42% of buyers will look for bargains only in physical stores, and 28% will prefer shopping online.