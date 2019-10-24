Trump Makes a Fool of Himself again, Unaware of Where Colorado Is

US President Donald Trump become the laughing stock of everyone after he said “We’re building a wall in Colorado” when talking about border wall progress on Wednesday afternoon..

“And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under and we’re building a wall in Texas. We’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned,” Trump said, quoted by AFP.

Media and commentators have described his statement as confusing.

Colorado is in the interior of the United States and does not border Mexico, the border of which Donald Trump promises to build a wall against immigrants.

In addition, no wall is being built in Colorado, according to US media.

Senator Patrick Leahy got involved in hundreds of jokes with the president's statement on social media.

He posted on Twitter a card he drew himself.