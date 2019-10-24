All EU Countries Have Approved the Postponement of Brexit

www.pixabay.com

All countries in the European Union approved the postponement of Brexit. For what period, however, it is not clear yet.

On Wednesday, EU President Donald Tusk called on the leaders of the 27 to support extending the deadline. The reason was another defeat of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament, after which he abandoned his plan to implement the divorce agreement. According to Brussels sources, French head of state Emmanuel Macron was the biggest opponent of another postponement of Brexit. He insisted on the deadline not to exceed 15 days.

According to the information, Macron's position has alarmed diplomats in Brussels who worry that this could lead to Brexit without an agreement. Downing Street 10, however, regretted the decision of the Euroleaders, Johnson himself insisting Brussels days ago not to agree with the demands of the British Parliament. It is recalled that it has become clear that if Brexit is postponed until January 31, Boris Johnson's cabinet will call early elections.

