Society | October 24, 2019, Thursday // 12:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Shared Scooters in Sofia Offer Free Ride on the Election Day

Residents of the capital can reach polling stations on Sunday, using the Lime shared scooters for 15 minutes for free, the company said. The promotion will be valid from 7am until the end of election day.

In order to ride the scooters, users must enter the code in their wallet in the Lime application.

