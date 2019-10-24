Bomb Signal at the SJC Building
October 24, 2019
A bomb was reported at the SJC building during the hearing for the election of a new chief prosecutor. A male voice called a phone at the SJC and said there was a bomb in the building that would explode in 30 minutes.
The SJC plenum unanimously decided for the meaning to be continued by 23 votes.
I will try to finish the presentation before the bomb explodes, Ivan Geshev said.
