Bomb Signal at the SJC Building

October 24, 2019, Thursday
A bomb was reported at the SJC building during the hearing for the election of a new chief prosecutor. A male voice called a phone at the SJC and said there was a bomb in the building that would explode in 30 minutes.

The SJC plenum unanimously decided for the meaning to be continued by 23 votes.

I will try to finish the presentation before the bomb explodes, Ivan Geshev said.

