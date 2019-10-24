Unusually Warm Weather, Today, with Temperatures Between 22C and 27C

Today, no change in the weather is expected. The weather will continue to be defined by an area of high atmospheric pressure. It will remain mostly sunny and unusually warm for the season.

By noon, low clouds in the eastern areas will decrease, fogs will lift and visibility will improve. Fairly calm conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging between 22C and 27C, slightly lower in the eastern areas. Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the October average.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency.

