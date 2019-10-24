The SJC Elects a New Attorney General
A crucial day for the election of a new Attorney General. The Supreme Judicial Council will hear the only candidate for the post - the current deputy of Sotir Tsatsarov - Ivan Geshev.
To become head of state prosecution, he must receive the support of at least 17 people from the 25 council members. Geshev's nomination was unanimously made by the 11 representatives of the SJC's prosecutorial board at the end of July. By law, besides them, the justice minister has the right to nominate a candidate.
However, Danil Kirilov refused to take advantage on the grounds that he did not want to interfere in the work of the judiciary.
Geshev's candidacy also sparked protests. Such are expected today in front of the building of the Supreme Judicial Council.
Dissatisfied with his nomination, President Rumen Radev insists that he not sign the decree for his appointment and return the procedure to an early stage. By law, the term of the present Prosecutor No. 1 expires on January 10, 2020.
