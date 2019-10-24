US Repeals Sanctions on Turkey

The United States has lifted the sanctions it imposed on Turkey for its Ankara operation in Syria.

The decision by the Trump administration comes after an agreement between Recep Erdogan and Vladimir Putin to jointly control much of the Turkish-Syrian border.

