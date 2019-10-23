Bulgaria Has Met 74% of its National Energy Savings Target by 2020
Government Approves Performance Report for 2014-2020 Energy Efficiency Plan.
The government approved today the annual implementation report for 2018 of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan 2014-2020, which states that 6167 GWh of energy have been saved over four years.
As a result of the implementation of energy-saving measures in all sectors of the economy, as well as the contribution of all debtors, the country has fulfilled 74.1% of its national energy savings target by 2020, the government press service said.
The report contains basic statistical information, analyzes on the state and trends of energy efficiency at national level in 2017 - the last year for which official statistics are available.
The various sectors of the economy are examined, reflecting changes in the main indicators - gross value added, energy consumption and energy intensity.
The annual report analyzes the implementation of individual energy savings targets for building owners and industrial systems, as well as the implementation of energy efficiency measures by energy traders.
