About 5,000 Bulgarian Students Go to WAT Programs in the US Each Year

About 5,000 Bulgarian youth go to student work and travel programs each year in the United States of America, and interest in working in the country remains high.

Pay per hour work for students in the United States ranges from $ 9 to $ 13. The average is 11. More money is earned in positions such as receptionist, waiter, bartender, where better command of English is required. Best paid are those willing to work in New York, Massachusetts, Colorado, Alaska.

Before going to the this program, young people must have prepared 5000 - 6000 BGN for the program fee, the interview for the visa, and the plane tickets.

Elisa Kirkorova - a representative of a leading student brigade company in Bulgaria, said that students return with about $ 3,000 - $ 4,000 saved money if they don't spend a lot in the US. However, most students choose to spend the savings on trips to interesting destinations in the US and other countries such as Mexico and Canada.

During the Student Work and Travel Program event in Sofia today, young people showed interest in different states and jobs.