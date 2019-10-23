About BGN 4.6 million Has Been Allocated by the Government Under 3 Education Programs

About BGN 4.6 million is allocated by the government for activities under 3 national education programs in our country. The additional funds will go to e-journals, internet connectivity and the completion of the wireless network in 300 schools in the country.

More than 1,200,000 BGN will be provided to 1,500 municipal schools for electronic journals.

The national program "Together in the Care of the Student" provides over a quarter of a million leva for financing approved projects in nearly 200 schools in our country.

An innovative school in Blagoevgrad municipality is additionally included in the list for funding under the national program and will receive BGN 3 150 for promoting innovations.

The Cabinet also approved additional spending on the budget for the Interior Ministry this year. The funds are up to BGN 13 million and are intended for financial support of concluded contracts for the implementation of activities related to the issuance of Bulgarian personal documents.