Survey: The Most Important Thing For Bulgarians is that the New Attorney General is Not Corrupt

For Bulgarians, the most important thing is that the new chief prosecutor is not corrupt and honest, according to a study by the Trend Research Center, cited by BGNES.

Over 76% are those who have heard / understood that a new Attorney General will be elected by the end of October, while 18% are not.

When asked about the qualities that the new Attorney General has, it is strongly dominated by moral ones - not corrupt, incorruptible (20 percentage points), honest and correct (19 percentage points), independent, while management and experience are only 9 percentage points behind. However, the largest share of respondents cannot deside, which speaks more about distance from the topic.

The survey was conducted in the period 1-10 October 2019 through a direct semi-standard face-to-face interview among 1000 people over 18 years of age.

The survey is representative of the country's adult population.