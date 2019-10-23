Survey: The Most Important Thing For Bulgarians is that the New Attorney General is Not Corrupt

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 23, 2019, Wednesday // 17:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Survey: The Most Important Thing For Bulgarians is that the New Attorney General is Not Corrupt

For Bulgarians, the most important thing is that the new chief prosecutor is not corrupt and honest, according to a study by the Trend Research Center, cited by BGNES. 

Over 76% are those who have heard / understood that a new Attorney General will be elected by the end of October, while 18% are not.

When asked about the qualities that the new Attorney General has, it is strongly dominated by moral ones - not corrupt, incorruptible (20 percentage points), honest and correct (19 percentage points), independent, while management and experience are only 9 percentage points behind. However, the largest share of respondents cannot deside, which speaks more about distance from the topic.

The survey was conducted in the period 1-10 October 2019 through a direct semi-standard face-to-face interview among 1000 people over 18 years of age.

The survey is representative of the country's adult population.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: justice, corrupted, Attorney General, survey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria