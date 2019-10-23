The Truck Found in Essex With 39 Dead Bodies - With Bulgarian Registration!

Bulgaria: The Truck Found in Essex With 39 Dead Bodies - With Bulgarian Registration!

The truck, found in Essex with 39 dead bodies, is with Bulgarian registration, ''Horizont'' (BNR) learned from its sources.

The vehicle is named after a company owned by an Irish citizen. The inspection in Bulgaria showed that since 2017 the truck has not been on the territory of Bulgaria.

The truck was registered in Bulgaria on June 19, 2017. The next day - June 20, 2017, the vehicle left the country and has not returned to our country since then, Horizon learned from its source in the services.

 

