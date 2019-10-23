The Truck Found in Essex With 39 Dead Bodies - With Bulgarian Registration!
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The truck, found in Essex with 39 dead bodies, is with Bulgarian registration, ''Horizont'' (BNR) learned from its sources.
The vehicle is named after a company owned by an Irish citizen. The inspection in Bulgaria showed that since 2017 the truck has not been on the territory of Bulgaria.
The truck was registered in Bulgaria on June 19, 2017. The next day - June 20, 2017, the vehicle left the country and has not returned to our country since then, Horizon learned from its source in the services.
- » Survey: The Most Important Thing For Bulgarians is that the New Attorney General is Not Corrupt
- » PM Borissov: This Year's GDP Will Exceed BGN 120 billion
- » PM Borissov - The State Is Making Sure that the Next Generations Won't Be Burdened with Debt
- » Parliament Officially Goes into Election Vacations Until October 25 Inclusive
- » We are Celebrating the Feast of Aviation and the Bulgarian Air Force
- » After the Security Council: Bulgaria Urges Turkey to Suspend Military Operation in Syria