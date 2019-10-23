Deposits of the Non-Governmental Sector with an Annual Increase of 7.9%

At the end of September 2019, deposits of the non-governmental sector reached EUR 42.11 billion (71.2% of GDP), which is an annual increase of 7.9%, the Bulgarian National Bank has reported. Deposits by non-financial enterprises totaled 13 billion euros at the end of the previous month (21.9% of GDP). Compared to the same month of 2018, the rise is 6.4%. At the end of September 2019, loans to the non-governmental sector reached to EUR 31 billion (52.5% of GDP), in comparison to EUR 30.64 billion in August 2019 (51.8% of GDP). In September 2019, the yoy rise was 7.1%, BNR reported.