Bulgaria Has Met 74% of its National Energy Savings Target by 2020.

As a result of the implementation of energy saving measures in all sectors of the economy, as well as the contribution of all debtors, 6,167 GWh of energy were saved in Bulgaria for the period 2014-2018. In doing so, the country has met 74.1% of its national energy savings target by 2020. This is recorded in the annual implementation report for 2018 of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan 2014-2020, approved by the Council of Ministers.

The report contains basic statistical information, analyzes on the state and trends of energy efficiency at national level in 2017 - the last year for which official statistics are available. The various sectors of the economy are examined, reflecting changes in the main indicators - gross value added, energy consumption and energy intensity. The annual report analyzes the implementation of individual energy savings targets for building owners and industrial systems, as well as the implementation of energy efficiency measures by energy traders.