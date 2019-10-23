Draft Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Bulgaria and the United Arab Emirates Approved

The government has approved a draft Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Bulgaria and the United Arab Emirates as a basis for negotiations between the two countries, said the government press office.

The United Arab Emirates is among the countries in the Gulf region with which Bulgaria has been developing ever closer relations and dynamic cooperation over recent years.

The agreement fosters the development of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas – economy, trade, investment, tourism, education, digital technology and artificial intelligence, culture, among others. It provides an appropriate basis for promoting investment, exchanges between the government, public and private sectors and participation in trade fairs organised in both countries.