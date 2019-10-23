Draft Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Bulgaria and the United Arab Emirates Approved
The government has approved a draft Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Bulgaria and the United Arab Emirates as a basis for negotiations between the two countries, said the government press office.
The United Arab Emirates is among the countries in the Gulf region with which Bulgaria has been developing ever closer relations and dynamic cooperation over recent years.
The agreement fosters the development of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas – economy, trade, investment, tourism, education, digital technology and artificial intelligence, culture, among others. It provides an appropriate basis for promoting investment, exchanges between the government, public and private sectors and participation in trade fairs organised in both countries.
- » Survey: The Most Important Thing For Bulgarians is that the New Attorney General is Not Corrupt
- » The Truck Found in Essex With 39 Dead Bodies - With Bulgarian Registration!
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister with an Interview For TASS
- » Bulgaria Allocates BGN 40,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Korca in Albania and BGN 10,000 to the DPRK
- » New Report: EC Reports on Bulgaria's Progress, Considers Dropping Monitoring (REVIEW)
- » Erdogan: Putin and I Share an Opinion on Terrorists